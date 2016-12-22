What's in Mariah Carey's Special Homemade Sauce?

Mariah Carey is bringing us some yuletide cheer from her kitchen this year. Yes, it’s no secret that she’s the Queen of Christmas, but her reign has usually been served on a stage with a mic in hand singing “All I Want for Christmas is You.” However, earlier today she shared a candid video of herself with 5-year-old son Moroccan Cannon dancing around their kitchen in the ultimate holiday spirit. Her cult classic Christmas hit of course playing in the background.

As Mariah sang along wearing a red nightie, she made her way to the stove where she was whipping up her favorite sauce. Seems despite the diva-like persona some say she displays on her E! docu-series, Mariah’s World, she still has time to cook up her own sauce from scratch.

Our only question now is what’s in it?