Zendaya Stuns in a Jumpsuit That Cost $68

Zendaya Stuns in a Jumpsuit That Cost $68

It’s from her own line, Daya.

Published 4 hours ago

This morning, Zendaya left Good Morning America in an olive-green velvet jumpsuit. It looked sooooo cozy and snuggly, and seems like the perfect winter alternative to staying in bed all day. Can we just cover ourselves in velvet onesies until spring gets sprung again?

The best part of the look? It’s totally affordable, at just $68. It comes from the star’s own line, Daya, which is definitely one of the most fashion-forward celebrity clothing lines we’ve ever seen. And now, she’s given us the perfect Christmas morning outfit inspiration — chic and comfortable, the dream.

(Photo: GG/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES)

Written by Jocelyn Silver

(Photo: GG/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN LIFESTYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in lifestyle