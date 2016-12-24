Zendaya Pens Inspirational Message About Spending Her First Christmas in Her Own Home

Zendaya , for one, has posted a timely message of gratitude , exclaiming how she cannot believe she is spending her first Christmas as a homeowner, thanks in part to hard work paying off, and in her words, "getting a lil lucky."

As the final days of 2016 are upon us, many are taking to social media to reflect on the blessings and lessons they've encountered in the past lap around the sun.

The triple threat entertainer took to her Instagram to share a photo of her marvelous (and humongous) Christmas tree, one that required a step stool to properly decorate.

"My first Christmas in my own home," Zendaya begins her post. "I always wanted the big tree (it's huge, honestly what the hell was I thinking), and spiral staircase just never thought I'd have one of my own at 20..."

From here, the humble actress and entrepreneur details a heartwarming holiday greeting, inspiring her fans to go after their dreams in the new year.

"I'm so grateful and appreciative for everything I have cause none of it was given, none of it started like this..." she continues. "I'm just an Oakland girl, a daughter of two incredible teachers, with an amazing family who worked her a** off and got a lil lucky. Everyone have a beautiful holiday, from my home to yours."

Well said, Zendaya. And not to mention - absolute #goals.

Take a look at the new homeowner's first Christmas tree and touching holiday message in the post below.