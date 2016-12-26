Kanye West's Debuts a New, Even Wilder 'Do

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
If you thought Kanye West’s blonde hairdo was bizarre enough already, you probably didn’t think it could get, uh, more eye-catching.
‘Ye was spotted on his way out of a movie theater in L.A. today (December 26) when paparazzi got some pics of him and his blonde hair – and a streak of pink added to the mix. Ummm. Anyway, Kanye was also rocking a white hoodie, tan overcoat, and some army camo pants.
Kanye West’s been through some trying times lately. He spent over a week in the hospital for exhaustion after his loved ones had concern for his erratic behavior. He also cancelled the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour and will not finish out the European dates for that tour.
Good news for Kanye though, apparently he spent Christmas with his family after rumors started to spread about a strained relationship between him and wife Kim Kardashian. Maybe the holidays and New Year can help ‘Ye get focused and back to business.
Check out some photos of Kanye West’s newer hairdo below.
(Photos from top: Sharky/Polite Paparazzi/SPLASH, Clint Brewer / Splash News)
