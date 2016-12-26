#YESTOBLACK

Auntie Diaries: Rihanna and Her Niece Majesty Slay Christmas Once Again

Auntie Diaries: Rihanna and Her Niece Majesty Slay Christmas Once Again

They could be the cutest auntie/niece pairing ever.

Published 1 hour ago

Rihanna knows how to slay even when posing with children.

During Christmas, Ri Ri was photo captured with her niece Majesty. The two were wearing matching PJs, which pretty much had our hearts melting.

In a subsequent pic, Ri Ri was seen wearing a scorching and pretty revealing dress while Majesty donned the cutest Santa outfit probably ever. They’re also giving the same gaze toward whoever is taking the pic.

Ugh. “Perfection” is all we can think of in describing these. Auntie duty is in full force for the holidays. Check out Rihanna and Majesty getting their model game off below.

Auntie Rih Rih and #Majesty are in the holiday spirit #rihanna

A photo posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Majesty hanging out with Auntie #Rihanna for Christmas

A photo posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Written by Paul Meara

(Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN LIFESTYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in lifestyle