Kylie Jenner Is Wearing $35 Jeans

Who knew Kylie Jenner’s wardrobe was so affordable? Well, at least her jeans are — because she was spied earlier today on Instagram in Fashion Nova jeans that cost only $34.99. Not only are the jeans a steal, but their amazing stretch gives an instant booty lift. The young reality star’s very round backside that popped up on the ‘gram is living proof that the right pair of jeans can work wonders. If you want the look of a plumper peach overnight, Fashion Nova jeans may just be the answer.

Obsessed with my new @fashionnova jeans 🍑Get them at FashionNova.com 😍 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:57am PST

Kylie’s not the only one swearing by the brand; so is her sister Khloe Kardashian. Considering Khlo Money made a cool $1 million the day her own Good American jeans line launched back in October and still wears FN jeans has got to say something about the amazing curve-hugging powers they must have. Celebrities like Blac Chyna, Amber Rose, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and more are fans of FN denim, too. No more scrambling around to find the right fit for your specific body type thanks to their amazing stretch. And without the hefty price tag that designer denim carries, there’s not much else a girl can ask for when it comes to finding the perfect pair of jeans.

Kylie’s jeans as well as other styles are all available for under $40 at FashionNova.com. Are you ready to trade in your premium denim jeans in favor of the affordable styles from Fashion Nova?

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz