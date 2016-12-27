#YESTOBLACK

Nailed It: This Pre-Teen Shoots His Shot at Khloé Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

He’s got game.

As you probably know, Khloé Kardashian pretty much exclusively dates NBA players — besides when she made a brief exemption for French Montana. She has a major fetish for dudes who have game. So while taking in a recent sporting event with her baller boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, Khloé was approached by a young man with stars in his eyes, a gentleman who thought maybe, just maybe, he could win her over.

Presenting a true yung baller.

This kid may be just shy of puberty, but he clearly already has a way with the ladies. Just hang in there, buddy — you’ll be 18 eventually!

