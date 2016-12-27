President Obama Reveals the Method He Used to Get Girls in College

As we bid our seemingly endless farewell to President Obama, it seems like every day brings news of a delightful tidbit about the POTUS. Oh, how we will miss having a leader with a self-deprecating sense of humor, one who can make fun of himself and doesn’t feel the need to attack critics over the internet . Sigh.

In an interview with his former chief campaign strategist, David Axelrod, Obama revealed that he’s been revisiting his old journals from college, including “letters I’ve written to, you know, girls [I’m] courting or something.” And he wasn’t pleased with what he found, calling the letters “impenetrable.”

“I don’t understand what I’m saying, right?” said Obama. “There’s all kinds of references to … France and all this stuff and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’” This is literally the exact plot of Barry.

Axelrod suggested that those were probably cool pickup lines, but the president disagreed. “They didn’t work, I think, because people were all like, ‘Wow, this guy is just too intense. He needs to lighten up,’” he said. “I should’ve tried, like, you know, ‘Wanna go to a movie or go on a picnic?’”

Obama also described himself as a “wildly pretentious” college student. Sounds like every guy we dated in college. Hey Barack, want to hit up the Film Forum and then animatedly discuss Derrida? We’ll be waiting.