See a Christmas Tree Decorated Entirely With Pictures of Cardi B

Lit AF.

Published 3 hours ago

Comedic goddess Cardi B apparently had a bad Christmas. But then she saw a gift from her No. 1 fan, a miraculous Christmas miracle that could warm even the Scrooge-iest of hearts.

Behold: a Christmas tree decorated entirely with homemade ornaments featuring the faces of Cardi B and Hennessy Carolina, complete with a recording of Cardi’s track “Pull Up on Me.”

This is pretty amazing:

Wow. The time! The effort! The dedication to a reality/Instagram star! This is the most 2016 tree we could ever imagine. We hope it gave Cardi some warm and cozy feelings. A ho never gets cold

Written by Jocelyn Silver

(Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

