See the Kardashian-West Holiday Family Photo

Kanye West just shared a photo of his family, including North and Saint, posed together on Christmas Eve. It follows rumors that Yeezy and Kim were having a tough time at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, which were preceded by other rumors that Kanye didn’t attend at all. Ah, gossip.

Judging by the décor and Kim’s outfit, the photo was pretty clearly taken at Kris Jenner’s massive yearly event. And if you look at the grain and focus of the pic, it seems to be a cropped Polaroid, a style that Kanye favors on his Instagram (Kim likes regular). In trademark Kardashian-West fashion, no one is smiling, including the children. Check it out below.