Versace Says 'We Do Not Tolerate Discrimination' After an Ex-Employee Sues

Versace is firing back after an ex-employee claimed a secret store code was used to alert workers of African-American shoppers entering the label’s Bay Area location. The secret code, called "D410," just so happens to be the code for all black shirts in Versace stores. After first filing a request to dismiss the suit, the company broke their silence and released a statement saying they strongly believe in equal opportunity.

Read the statement from Versace below:

"Versace believes strongly in equal opportunity, as an employer and a retailer. We do not tolerate discrimination on the basis of race, national origin or any other characteristic protected by our civil rights laws. We have denied the allegations in this suit, and we will not comment further concerning pending litigation."