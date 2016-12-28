Why Is Kim Kardashian's Sweatshirt Causing an International Kommotion?

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
Four days ago, Kim Kardashian was spotted at the Los Angeles Ballet School taking in a performance of The Nutcracker with Kanye West and their daughter, North. And while Kim’s clothes always make headlines, her outfit for this particular occasion included… a reference to communism?!
Kim wore a Vetements sweatshirt that features the Communist hammer-and-sickle emblem. It’s from a collaboration with the avant-garde Moscow store SVMoscow, it sells for $770, and it’s already sold out. Trotsky would be rolling in his grave.
She paired the sweatshirt with Yeezy boots, which were also presumably sold for profit. It’s a hilarious outfit on a number of levels. Was Kim being intentionally ironic here? Remember, she can be funny! The woman is essentially the poster girl for capitalism — her entire brand revolves around wealth, and she figured out how to turn her actual life into a commodity. She’s been on the cover of Forbes!
It’s also ridiculous when you consider Kanye’s outspoken support of President-elect Donald Trump, a man who literally covers his homes in gold. And Trump loves Putin, who has a complicated relationship with the Communist Party. It’s all enough to make your head spin. Go paint the town red, Kim. Workers of the world, unite!
