Miracles Are Real: Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian Are Back Together

Back in the wild days of the early 2000s, Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton were inseparable. Of course back then, Kim was a semi-anonymous “closet organizer,” and Paris was a massively famous heiress/socialite. Eventually the tables turned, and Kim took Paris’s whole schtick into the stratosphere. But remember when they were buds, and they went on trips to Ibiza and wore terrible outfits and danced on tables ? It was the best! And now, for a Christmas miracle, they’ve reunited.

Paris and Kim reconnected at Kris Jenner’s famed Christmas Eve party. It was the first time they’ve been publicly seen together since Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci’s birthday party in Ibiza in 2014. (Fun fact: that’s also where Kris Jenner met her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.) For a few years, they didn’t speak at all — remember when Paris went on the radio and described Kim’s famous booty as “cottage cheese inside a big trash bag?” Vicious. The 2000s were fun. People were so openly mean!

But the two seem fine now. And sisters joined in on the fun as well: Paris also posed with Nicky Hilton and Kylie Jenner. That’s hot.