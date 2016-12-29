Ariana Grande Defends Her Objectification Comments Against Twitter Trolls

On Tuesday, Ariana Grande took to Twitter to speak out against the objectification of women. She was out getting food with boyfriend Mac Miller when a male fan came up to them and made degrading comments about her appearance and their relationship.

Ugh, men. Why do you do these things?

The fan spoke to Miller, saying “Ariana is sexy as hell man, I see you hitting that!”

The singer said she was hurt by the encounter, writing that the incident was one of those “kinds of moments that contribute to women’s sense of fear and inadequacy.”

“This may not seem like a big deal to some of you,” she wrote. “But I felt sick and objectified.”

“I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure,” wrote Ariana. “I’m an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect.”

“It hurts my heart that so many young people are so comfortable… objectifying women with such ease,” she continued.

In our opinion, it’s good for Ariana’s young fans to hear that women shouldn’t be treated this way. But of course, she was subject to backlash, with haters writing that because she expresses her sexuality in her music and videos, she doesn’t have the right to complain.