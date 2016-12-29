The Kardashian-Jenners Did a Very Good Deed Over the Holidays

It’s the season for giving, and obviously the Kardashian-Jenner clan can afford to give a lot. Which is exactly what they did this Christmas. They donated 100 gourmet, chef-prepared meals to those in need on Skid Row, a desperately poor neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles with an extremely high homeless population.

The donation, which, according to People, was spearheaded by Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, was not publicized by the famous family. The Kardashian-Jenners donated through Red Eye, a non-profit that connects those in the entertainment industry with charitable causes. Then Justin Mayo, Red Eye’s executive director, posted about the donation on Instagram. “Got a Christmas call from Jenner / Kardashian Home saying they wanted to donate some food… 100 gourmet chef prepared meals for those on Skid Row,” wrote Mayo. “No publicity. No press release. Simply an amazing family loving their city.”

TMZ reports that the menu included white truffle mac and cheese, sweet potato soufflé, turkey, ham, braised short ribs and mashed potatoes, with pies and cookies for dessert. Damn. The famous family has consistently displayed some philanthropic tendencies. Speaking at the 2016 Angel Ball, where she donated $250,000 to cancer research, Kris Jenner spoke about her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian, who encouraged giving. “One of the things he used to teach me and then passed down to our children was about philanthropy,” she said. “And about giving and about doing it diligently, constantly, joyfully and generously.” This particular act of Christmas cheer makes us wonder what other donations we don’t know about. We imagine (and hope) that the Kardashian-Jenner family is generous, considering what they have. Generosity is good! And so are tax breaks.

Written by Jocelyn Silver