Kanye West's Secret Weapon for Recovery Is Working Out

As TMZ reports , Kanye West has been working out like a beast in order to aid his recovery. Get swole, ‘Ye!

Since being released from his November hospitalization, apparently Yeezy has been hitting the gym five to six times per week. He’s working with trainer Don Brooks, who also trains Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe, and apparently his sessions with Kanye go for up to two hours. They work out both in the Wests’ private home gym and at additional local spots. Now that’s dedication.

While Kanye has always worked out, lately it’s taken on a special significance—exercise benefits mental acuity and helps you sleep, both of which are essential for his recovery. And in the immortal words of Elle Woods, “Exercise gives you endorphins, and endorphins make you happy.”

Recovery is a slow, difficult process, but we hope he’s feeling at least a little better.