Look: Was Kylie Jenner Caught Photoshopping Her Butt?

Most recently, one portrait in particular , has been extra attention-grabbing, as it accentuates her derrière perhaps a bit too much .

Kylie Jenner all too often finds her Instagram as a topic of discussion, with many wondering if her curves occasionally are photoshopped or if she's had any cosmetic surgery done.

In a new promotional ad for Fashion Nova, the beauty entrepreneur poses while sitting on a bed and wearing her new jeans from the company.

The image features a perhaps too-full booty, with fans immediately calling Jenner out for photoshopping her backside.

Those who have taken the investigation a bit further have been paying particular notice to the middle beltloop on the jeans, which appears to be stretched much more than it should when compared to the original promotional shot of the jeans on the brand's website.

Side by side, one definitely has a photoshopped feel, and, hint, it's not the stock photo that appears to have been reworked.

Take a look at the self-portrait that has Kylie Jenner fans up in arms below.