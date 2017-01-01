See Kylie Jenner's Brand New Tattoo Tribute to Tyga

At least, such is the case with Kylie Jenner and Tyga . While Tyga's tattoo for Kylie isn't up for interpretation, with the rapper sporting her name boldly on his arm , the beauty entrepreneur has finally returned the favor.

Nothing says true love quite like a tattoo dedicated to your partner.

While many thought that the small red heart on her arm was her version of a tattoo for Tyga, this time around, Jenner has gotten some ink that is a bit more specific.

As seen recently while walking in Los Angeles, Jenner got a tiny, lowercase "t" on her left ankle, presumably in honor of her boo thang.

As reported by TMZ, the new tattoo was done by celebrity tattoo artist Rafael Valdez, who recently touched up the lettering, thus making it a bit more noticeable to the public. The new ink marks the sixth in Jenner's collection, each of which are incredibly small scale.

Take a look at Kylie Jenner's new declaration of love to Tyga below.