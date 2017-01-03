See How Chris Brown Once Again Proves He’s a Misogynist

If you've been on the internet today, you know that Chris Brown is once again embroiled in an absurd celebrity feud. To recap, he’s been sparring over Instagram pictures of his ex, Karrueche Tran, with Soulja Boy. Yes, #petty. This morning, she responded with a sensible statement, writing that the “drama between the both of these two is so ridiculous it makes no sense.”

But then of course both Brown and Soulja Boy decided to fire back. Soulja Boy went on an Instagram Live rant in which he claimed to have slept with Rihanna (which is both insulting to someone of Rihanna's stature and, frankly, not something we could believe in 8,989,789,798 million years). Chris has now posted two videos directed at Soulja Boy, and one of the captions read, “gone beat dat a** regardless.” Ah yes, that’s a smart move, Chris Brown. Remind people that you’re totally violent! Great idea! But some of Brown’s most insidious comments were pointed directly at Tran. In a comment that he was evidently proud enough to screenshot and repost, Brown delivered some disgustingly misogynistic statements. It’s not a surprise at all, but it’s gross nonetheless. “Now diss dumbass wanna pop up like it’s about you,” he wrote. “Living in this dream world of yours, all your friends are your friends because you was Chris Brown’s girl! And the other friends you still talk to… I f**ked.” “Advice from bitches that had my d**k in they mouth is really not informative!” he continued. Charming.

It’s not a surprise at all to hear this sort of sexist vitriol coming from Brown. If we are going to talk about his relationships with women, we would be remiss to not mention the now-infamous assault of Rihanna — something we should never, ever forget, no matter how much catchy music he puts out. He’s gone on sexist rants. He dismissed Kehlani’s serious suicide attempt. His lyrics are misogynistic. It’s not a shocker to once again receive a reminder that Brown does not think women are worthy of respect. But this specific kind of misogyny is sadly all too prevalent. The fact that Brown considers all of Tran’s professional success to be a product of her relationship with him is repulsive. No one knows what would have happened or not to Tran if she had not dated Chris Brown. It is safe to assume that many more people know who she is now but Brown is an ex for a reason, namely his blatant infidelity that resulted in the all too ironic birth of a daughter for the singer. It’s inconceivable to Brown to think that Tran might have value beyond her association with him, which is beyond demeaning. But it’s also sadly representative of how a great deal of men think: think of the politicians who consider women only in terms of their mothers and daughters, but not as individual people. Or think of the men who consider women like Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose as successful only through their relationships, one of whom we recently interviewed. He wrote, "notice how much attention you weren't getting until I put 'still want it' under ya picture." But last time we checked, Tran was actually doing amazing things like hosting BET's How to Rock Denim show, acting, producing and, in her own words, "hitting those squats."

Looking forward to many more blessings going into the new year! Work hard, play hard ❤️ #2017 A photo posted by karrueche (@karrueche) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:11pm PST

These women have their own careers, their own lives. They do not exist solely in terms of the men they’ve been with. For anyone to lay claim to successes that have happened in someone else's life is ignorant. And for anyone who needs a reminder, women are people — people who deserve respect. And to look at the comments on Brown’s post, a lot of people happen to agree with him. We have a long, long way to go.

Written by Jocelyn Silver