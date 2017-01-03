#YESTOBLACK

See Ciara's Baby Bump Progress

Oh, there it is! Finally!

Published 2 hours ago

Ciara’s getting further and further along in her pregnancy, and she’s really starting to show her adorable belly. According to Hollywood Life, Ci is due in late March or early April, so she’s getting close! And while she and hubby Russell Wilson haven’t yet publicly shared the sex of their baby, either way it’s going to be a cutie. 

Lately, Ciara’s been updating her Instagram with lots of bump pics. This one, where her son Future kisses her belly, is pretty damn heartwarming. 

And Now We're Talking To #2017....❤️

Here she is showing off her bump and her love for Wilson’s team, the Seattle Seahawks.

1st Selfie Of The #NewYear ☺️ ⛄️ #GoHawks

And here’s a gorgeous selfie.

Good Morning 😘

We’re officially on bump watch! 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Russ Einhorn / Splash News)

