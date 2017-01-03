See Ciara's Baby Bump Progress

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
Ciara’s getting further and further along in her pregnancy, and she’s really starting to show her adorable belly. According to Hollywood Life, Ci is due in late March or early April, so she’s getting close! And while she and hubby Russell Wilson haven’t yet publicly shared the sex of their baby, either way it’s going to be a cutie.
Lately, Ciara’s been updating her Instagram with lots of bump pics. This one, where her son Future kisses her belly, is pretty damn heartwarming.
Here she is showing off her bump and her love for Wilson’s team, the Seattle Seahawks.
And here’s a gorgeous selfie.
We’re officially on bump watch!
