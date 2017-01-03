See Kim Kardashian's Triumphant Return to Instagram

Kim Kardashian has been woefully absent from the internet, specifically from social media, since her robbery in October. Well, it is a new year and 2017 is looking promising and today Kim made her return to the 'gram.

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Earlier today, Kim graced us with a touching home movie on her app but this photo hopefully signifies that she is back to herself and will resume normal posting.

The whole fam, outfitted in signature Yeezy white, is looking as festive as you can in such a neutral palette —but we are still not mad. I think we just got a sneak preview at the next Yeezy Season. Welcome back, Kimmy!

Written by Danielle Prescod