See Why This Day Is The Year’s Biggest Online Dating Day

Cuffin’ ain’t easy, and don’t we all know it. While you may have spent this cuffing season looking for “the one” with no luck, you have a golden opportunity to score a new bae this Dating Sunday. Let’s back it up — in the world of online dating, the first Sunday of the year happens to be the busiest day of the year, dubbing it “Dating Sunday.” However, with New Year’s Day falling on the first Sunday of 2017, this year it will actually be on the 2nd Sunday, January 8. This one day is about the closest thing as it gets to a national holiday for singles looking to date.

Somewhere along the way, Tinder got the reputation of being a hook-ups-only destination, when in reality, 80 percent of Tinder users are seeking a meaningful relationship. There’s no better time to shoot your shot on the app than in the New Year. “Typically, we’ve seen a spike in people joining and using Tinder at the beginning of each year. With the close of one year comes new beginnings in the next: During the last few weeks of the year, people often take time to reflect on their accomplishments, failures, as well as reassess how to improve their lives in the New Year — especially in the romance category,” says Dr. Jess Carbino, Tinder’s in-house sociologist.

According to Tinder, in 2016 there was a 10 percent increase in matches made on Dating Sunday (1/3/16) compared to the last Sunday of January (1/31/16). Users can expect even more potential matches in 2017 because the app predicts at least a 12 percent boost on this year’s Dating Sunday. With odds that good, there’s no way you could mess this up, right? Wrong.

Stats show that there are some little improvements you can make to your profile to make sure you get that swipe right. Remember, it’s the little things that count.