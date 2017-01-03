Twinning: Marjorie Harvey And J. Lo Step Out In The Same Look

On New Year’s Eve, Marjorie Harvey went out with her children and fabulous friends like Tina Knowles-Lawson. Harvey is constantly serving major lewks (have you seen her insane Christmas gown?!) and NYE was, of course, no exception. She wore a black sequined Zuhair Murad robe with matching pants with a slit, paired with a corset and sky-high heels. And as it turns out, Jennifer Lopez wore the same outfit over the summer to celebrate her 47th birthday.