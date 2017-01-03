#YESTOBLACK

Twinning: Marjorie Harvey And J. Lo Step Out In The Same Look

Twinning: Marjorie Harvey And J. Lo Step Out In The Same Look

But really, who wore it best?

Published 1 hour ago

On New Year’s Eve, Marjorie Harvey went out with her children and fabulous friends like Tina Knowles-Lawson. Harvey is constantly serving major lewks (have you seen her insane Christmas gown?!) and NYE was, of course, no exception. She wore a black sequined Zuhair Murad robe with matching pants with a slit, paired with a corset and sky-high heels. And as it turns out, Jennifer Lopez wore the same outfit over the summer to celebrate her 47th birthday. 

J. Lo wore a teal version of the look and paired it with matching sequined heels and a blue lace bra. Zuhair Murad is one of her favorite designers; she recently wore a couture semi-sheer jumpsuit from the brand to the Latin Grammys.

But when it comes down to Lopez and Harvey, who wore it best? IMHO, they both look amazing.

Written by Jocelyn Silver

(Photos from left: Marjorie Harvey via Instagram, Denise Truscello/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN LIFESTYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in lifestyle