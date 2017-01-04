Amber Rose Goes Public With Her New Man on Instagram

Amber Rose waited for the new year to reveal a new love, even though she's been hinting at the relationship for few weeks. The Dancing with the Stars alum took to Instagram to post a pic kissing pro-dancer, Val Chmerkovskiy. Although, Muva has posted photos of them together and even a solo shot of Val before, there was still no solid evidence they were actually dating.

However, there's no denying it now! The two are locking lips in a passionate embrace in the new pic she captioned, "My Love." DWTS has been known for a quite a few love connections. Interestingly, while Val won the mirror ball trophy with Final Five gymnast Laurie Hernandez on the show's 23rd season, Amber's partner was Val's brother Maks Chmerkovskiy. Maks and girlfriend Peta Murgatroyd, another pro on the show, welcomed thier first child earlier today. Auntie Muva, anyone?