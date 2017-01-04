Kylie Jenner Is Officially Declared the Second Richest in Her Family

It's not a secret that Kylie Jenner has major business sense , but the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty is actually much more savvy than you thought. Yesterday, Kylie's appearance on Forbes magazine's famed 30 Under 30 List solidified her position as the second highest earner amongst all of her sisters.

Between her lip-kit sales, her clothing line with her sister Kendall, her latest merchandise launch and her now extensive real estate portfolio, at only 19, Kylie is set up for life. The finance publication reported in November that Kylie earned 18 million dollars last year to Kim Kardashian's 51.

We also know that she sold over a million dollars worth of her lip glosses alone this past year, in addition to her best-selling matte products. That is some serious cash. It's for the best too, since someone needs to fund Tyga's life.

Well, now that we know where Kylie stands in the family, we're excited to see how she'll use her influence in 2017. We're thinking more private jets, jewelry, Birkin bags and pedigree pets.