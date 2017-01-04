Is Kylie Jenner Declaring This Look the New Trend of 2017?

When I fly, I usually wear pajamas, take a sleeping pill, and softly weep in coach. But stars are, in fact, not just like us, and thus Kylie Jenner hopped on a private plane in a sheer bodysuit and sweatpants. It was glorious.

Kylie's PJ look includes a lace bra, sweats, Revenge x Storm kicks, and one of her many Hermes Birkin bags — a purse that retails for at minimum $7,500. (Depending on the materials, a custom Birkin can go for hundreds of thousands of dollars.)

Damn Gina!! 😍 A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:21pm PST

The reality star was apparently flying for a tropical vacation with her best friend, plus-size model Jordyn Woods. Must be nice!

new year who dis A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:11pm PST

We imagine that Kylie is making a bold statement about what we can expect from her and the fam in terms of style in 2017. But actually, big sis Kim has been rocking this look for a minute. Let's review.

Since Kim is closest to the family stylist, one Kanye West, we imagine that she was the guinea pig to test out the look. Once it was declared fuego enough for Kim, all other family members can follow suit. Looks like we will be seeing a lot more of this vibe this year.

