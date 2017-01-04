Louis Vuitton Approached This Up-and-Coming Black Actress for a New Campaign

One of the biggest breakout stars of 2016 was Sasha Lane, a 20-year-old actress from Texas who was discovered on spring break by director Andrea Arnold. Lane went on to star in Arnold’s film American Honey , one of the most acclaimed movies of the year — and she was unbelievably fantastic in it. Since then, she’s become quite the fashion fave, landing covers of hip magazines like Dazed, i-D and Vogue Italia. And now, she’s the new face of Louis Vuitton.

The campaign was shot by iconic fashion photographer Bruce Weber along the banks of the Seine in Paris — fitting, considering the SS17 collection’s theme was “The City of Lights.” Other faces of the campaign include longtime LV faces Jennifer Connelly and Michelle Williams, along with popular models Mica Arganaraz and Natalie Westling.

In an interview with Dazed, Lane explained her history with the fashion house. During awards season, they were excited to dress her. “I tried on this black Louis Vuitton dress, and [the Vuitton team] said they were going to show it to Nicolas [Ghesquière, the Vuitton creative director], and they ended up loving it,” she said.

“At one point we were getting ready for the (Cannes) ceremony and they came in to help me get dressed and one of the guys was like, ‘I feel like I’m part of the family.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah!’ Because I like that connection. And they were nice to my brother.” What more could you ask for?