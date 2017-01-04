Ugh: See What Happened When Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Got Braids on Vacation

Another day, another white person who thinks "it might be cute" to rock a Black hairstyle. This time the culprit is Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold, who apparently thought it was hilarious to get braids while on vacation in Cabo.

And then he found out what happens when you take out said braids.

Yes, it's all very amusing.

Schwarzenegger is far from the first white celebrity to do this, and he likely won’t be the last. Think back on 2016 and remember “boxer braids” forever. Like the Kardashians, most white celebrities who appropriate Black hair tend to do it to look fashionable, but Patrick seems to have gone a frat boy route — doing it for simple mockery. It’s a mystifyingly popular trend amongst white kids on vacation in the tropics.

To all the white guys and gals out there on vacation, think of Nancy Reagan. Just say no. Stop! It’s not hard! There are many other activities you can do at the beach! Braids are not a right of passage for your trip to the Caribbean. Just please stop forever.