Huesbox Launches Delivery Beauty Subscription Service for Women of Color

Subscription beauty boxes are a great idea. Once a month, you get a small box in the mail filled with treats: mini lipsticks, hair masks, perfume samples. They allow you to play around and test products in a noncommittal way. There’s just one problem: these services typically ignored women of color — until now. Enter HuesBox, a monthly beauty box service founded by the Harris family (Jenae, her mom Robin and her sister Jasmine) specifically for women of color. HuesBoxes range in price all the way from $12 to $108 and their website allows you to buy full-size versions of sample products you like.

Jenae was disappointed with the beauty boxes she’d tried. "If it was makeup, the coloring would be off," she told MPR News. "Lipstick, the shades would be inappropriate for my skin tone or [the] hair products were not made for kinkier textured hair, like mine."