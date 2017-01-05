Here's Exactly How Porsha Williams Got Her New Nose

Just like clockwork, with the new year comes the old “New Year, New Me” mantra. This can mean anything from a vow to cut back on those margaritas you kick back every Friday at happy hour or a new haircut complete with low lights and bangs, but did you ever consider making a nose job part of your New Year’s makeover? Well, we caught up with Board Certified plastic surgeon Dr. Melissa Doft, MD, who specializes in a broad range of cosmetic and reconstructive treatments, to walk us through a Liquid Rhinoplasty — a procedure she says some women will come during their lunch break to get. A Liquid Rhinoplasty is a non-surgical treatment that changes the shape of the nose using injectable fillers. Our fascination with the procedure began when Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams posted a video last spring on Instagram of herself getting a nose job without having to go under the knife. In the 15-second hyper speed clip you can instantly see a more defined bridge on Porsha’s nose with the magic of just a few injections. While Dr. Doft did not treat the RHOA star, she does have experience performing liquid rhinoplasties at her practice in New York City, and she explained how the treatment might be the easiest way for a Black woman to achieve a more chiseled looking schnoz.

Thank you @simonourianmd1 for my beautiful new nose-done in minutes WITHOUT surgery!!! 😘 #HesTheBest A video posted by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Mar 4, 2016 at 8:38pm PST

“A lot of times when African-American women want a nose job it’s because it’s too flat and they want it to be, sort of a little bit higher and less wide looking. With African-Americans, their nasal bones are short and wide versus a Caucasian nose where there’s usually a bad hump they want to take down, so the goals are a little bit different. African-Americans usually want to raise the height of the bridge (also known as the dorsum) of the nose and that means using some sort of material to do so. You could use a piece of silicone. You could use a piece of rib cartilage. You know, there are different options, but the great thing about fillers is that they work really well for the dorsum of the nose. You can make tiny injections and just put in a little bit of hyaluronic acid in that area to create the illusion of having a narrower nose,” she breaks down. The beauty of liquid rhinoplasties is that there’s virtually no pain or recovery time, hence why women are heading straight back into work after a 15 minute quickie at the plastic surgeon. “We usually put on some numbing cream and then it’s a couple of little injections, the needle is very small and you know it’s like five little pricks and it’s over. You could go out later that day or you could definitely go back to work the next morning, you know you might be a little bit red or sore but it’s nothing terrible. A lot of people will come during their lunch break for fillers, or even early in the morning and go to work after,” says Dr. Doft of how it all goes down.

The price range really depends where in the country you’re getting it done and what type of filler you’re using. Yes, there are different types of fillers and they have everything to do with how long your new nose will last and how legit it will look. “We charge like $800 for a syringe. You probably only need one syringe and then if it’s Voluma I think we charge $1,200, or maybe $1,300 for a syringe,” Dr. Doft estimates. Using long-lasting hyaluronic acids like Voluma by Allergan, which claim to last up to two years, seems to be the popular choice. Porsha’s doctor, Simon Ourian, used a hyaluronic acid filler in order to enhance the shape of her nose (although it’s unclear if it was Voluma). But whatever you do, don’t use silicone. It should never be used as a filler and has resulted in some pretty nasty horror stories of nose jobs gone wrong. Dr. Doft recalls a situation where the hospital called her about a patient who went to Columbia and had someone give her nose injections that caused her skin to die. Yikes! Dr. Doft stresses, “You have to know where to inject, how to inject, and the right amount to inject. It’s important to go to a board certified surgeon because you know they should be using the real fillers, not silicone or some other type of fillers you don’t know. Sometimes people will go to a hotel room or just get it done by people in other countries. Go to somebody legitimate.” Basically, do your homework while choosing the right doctor. Although the procedure is minimally invasive, at the end of day you’re still injecting something foreign into your body. Remember, a liquid rhinoplasty is not going to fix a bump or a crooked nose but if you want a little more definition, it might be your best bet. In 2017 will you be saying New Year, New Nose?