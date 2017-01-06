See the Insane Gifts Gucci Mane Gave Keyshia Ka'oir for Her Birthday

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir are flaunting their love and lavish lifestyle in all of our faces once again. This time, the rapper gifted his fiancée with a diamond-encrusted watch to match her 25-carat engagement ring for her birthday. We’re sure the wrist candy costs a pretty penny, but that wasn’t enough for Gucci to gift his bride-to-be.

The stylist uploaded an Instagram video showing off the watch by Swiss watch manufacturer Patek Philippe as well as the stacks on stacks of cash that her man blessed her with. These two love showering each other with presents. Just last month, Keyshia bought Gucci a luxe engagement ring of his own. Must be nice!