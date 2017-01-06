See Kylie Jenner's Guide to Being A Good Girlfriend

A few days ago, Kylie Jenner was once again the subject of online controversy. Shocker! A post appeared on her app that was personal. Way personal. Like, it conjured images of Tyga using sex toys, and now I want to take a scrub brush to my brain. The post said:

Apparently this may be the app post #KylieJenner was referring to 👀 (view previous post) A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 3, 2017 at 3:37pm PST

Kylie was quick to disavow the post, tweeting that she didn’t have anything to do with it (and also definitively proving that the Kardashians don’t write their own “personal” posts on their apps).

a post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017

And it's unfair to me and you to think that those were my words.I'm sorry and I know we will figure somethng out so we can all be satisfied — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017

It makes perfect sense that she would try to distance herself from the post—it’s verrrry personal, although isn’t it ironic that this is where she draws the line in sharing too much? But in any case, the piece is shockingly retrograde. Kylie has publicly stated that she’s a feminist, and this reads like a dirty article from 1955. We’d imagine that as a wealthy and successful business owner, she has stuff to do besides catering to a C-list rapper’s every need. And when it comes to food in bed, Tyga’s the one feeding her.

Go follow @kimmysnapchats A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 9, 2016 at 7:22pm PST

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some grains of truth in this thing. After all, Kylie has surprised Tyga with about a million gifts, including a Bentley—after Tyga’s Ferrari was repossessed—and a massive diamond bracelet (although even after hours of searching, we could find no evidence of personalized chopsticks).

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Nov 19, 2016 at 7:14pm PST

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Aug 31, 2016 at 4:39pm PDT

And she cooks for him a lot.

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Sep 28, 2016 at 11:03pm PDT

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Sep 28, 2016 at 11:06pm PDT

While Kylie hasn’t posted any cookies she’s specifically baked for Tyga, there are videos of them both baking for Christmas with Tyga’s son, King Cairo, which is very cute.

Of course, the two of them go on dates all the time (they like to see movies at the Arclight). And as for their sex life?

A photo posted by K Y L I E . V O G U E (@kylie.vogue) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

happy birthday baby 💋 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 19, 2016 at 10:09am PST

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 24, 2016 at 11:24pm PST

Looks pretty active. And let’s not forget Tyga’s beautiful, romantic ode to Kylie: “Stimulated.” Sample lyrics: “She a big girl, dog/When she stimulated.” *Shudders*

Written by Jocelyn Silver