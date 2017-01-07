BuzzFeed's Video Tribute to Beyoncé's Hairstyles is an Epic Fail

BuzzFeed today (Jan. 7) debuted a new video ode to Beyoncé , highlighting on the singer's various looks and style moments throughout the years. While such content typically goes over very well with audiences, the website's execution recreating the looks fell short, resulting in people going off in the comments section.

Despite having good intentions, when an ambitious creative effort falls a bit short execution-wise, the Internet can be a pretty unforgiving (and hilarious) place.

The video has already been viewed almost half a million times on Facebook, with many pointing out what BuzzFeed could have done differently, such as choosing a model perhaps better suited to pay homage to someone like Queen Bey.

While Beyoncé's likeness and mannerisms are very difficult to duplicate while doing the iconic singer justice, many are outraged by how far the effort missed the mark this time around. As many are pointing out in the comments section, the model doesn't appear to rise to the occasion of portraying Beyoncé as well as the site had hoped, with one comment referring to the model as "extremely sloppy" while another points out, "at least for her she felt like Beyoncé for a day, the rest of us, not so convinced, lol."

Another focal point of criticism lies in the wigs used in the video, with many pointing out that the lace was visible in one of the lace front wigs and that the quality of the wigs was overall extremely poor.

"What kind of Walmart great value brand is this s**t?" one Facebook user reacted, while another weighed in, "I think Beyoncé would be ashamed if she seen this."

Yikes. Take a look at the video in question and some reactions in the posts below.