BuzzFeed's Video Tribute to Beyoncé's Hairstyles is an Epic Fail

Despite having good intentions, when an ambitious creative effort falls a bit short execution-wise, the Internet can be a pretty unforgiving (and hilarious) place.
BuzzFeed today (Jan. 7) debuted a new video ode to Beyoncé, highlighting on the singer's various looks and style moments throughout the years. While such content typically goes over very well with audiences, the website's execution recreating the looks fell short, resulting in people going off in the comments section.
The video has already been viewed almost half a million times on Facebook, with many pointing out what BuzzFeed could have done differently, such as choosing a model perhaps better suited to pay homage to someone like Queen Bey.
While Beyoncé's likeness and mannerisms are very difficult to duplicate while doing the iconic singer justice, many are outraged by how far the effort missed the mark this time around. As many are pointing out in the comments section, the model doesn't appear to rise to the occasion of portraying Beyoncé as well as the site had hoped, with one comment referring to the model as "extremely sloppy" while another points out, "at least for her she felt like Beyoncé for a day, the rest of us, not so convinced, lol."
Another focal point of criticism lies in the wigs used in the video, with many pointing out that the lace was visible in one of the lace front wigs and that the quality of the wigs was overall extremely poor.
"What kind of Walmart great value brand is this s**t?" one Facebook user reacted, while another weighed in, "I think Beyoncé would be ashamed if she seen this."
Yikes. Take a look at the video in question and some reactions in the posts below.
That Beyoncé remake video of her looks over the years was tragic they should do it over with a better team— MILLI (@SoMilli_) January 7, 2017
I just need to take a moment and drag thag buzzfeed video where they TRIED to copy Beyoncé's looks— Lauren Saxon (@Lsax_235) January 7, 2017
HAHAHA THIS is not telephone this is Nokia at best pic.twitter.com/HgmwtZ8bkO— Lauren Saxon (@Lsax_235) January 7, 2017
Carefully in Love pic.twitter.com/myOuGPwwmH— Lauren Saxon (@Lsax_235) January 7, 2017
Assistant to the Girls who run the world pic.twitter.com/zn8e0TGaqX— Lauren Saxon (@Lsax_235) January 7, 2017
I pray that Beyoncé never comes across that "iconic" looks over the years video. The FIRST wig couldn't even flourish normally smh.— Frodeci (@bennessyandcoke) January 7, 2017
I have never been this upset with Buzzfeed post than I am over this Beyoncé one. They knew TF better.— Tori. (@peacelovetori8) January 7, 2017
Everyone involved should be FIRED. “@SupremeShak: Iconic Beyoncé looks through the years pic.twitter.com/PyIoDzQfgA”— Lo Lestrange🇳🇬 (@_LoveLO) January 7, 2017
Y'all shading that girl because she's playfully trying to copy Beyoncé's video looks? pic.twitter.com/p5gTScMfPf— FKA Brandon. (@Tacky_Nerd) January 8, 2017
Do we need to discuss that buzzfeed video of Beyoncé looks or has that conversation already happened?? pic.twitter.com/X9yxamwudV— BadBitchB (@DUSSECUPS) January 8, 2017
That poor model who was in the "Iconic Beyoncé Looks" video. She ain't ask for this. She was just looking for a check 😭— Baby Groot 🇨🇺🇸🇻 (@ohitsbarbara) January 7, 2017
That girl in the Beyoncé looks video is brave as hell. Also, how they skip over the whole of the B-Day album?— TQG (@ThembiAnaiya) January 7, 2017
