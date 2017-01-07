Look: These Incredible Women Will be Running From NYC to DC to Raise Money for Planned Parenthood

As announced , Désir and her team will begin their journey in Harlem on January 16th and will run roughly two marathons each day in order to join the Women's March taking place in Washington, D.C. on Inauguration Day (Jan. 20).

NYC running couch Alison Mariella Désir has recruited a group of women for a very specific (and incredible) mission: run 240 miles over the course of four days, all to raise money and awareness for Planned Parenthood.

"If it doesn't scare you, it's not worth doing," Désir writes on Instagram, while sharing the details of their amazing quest. "There will be four of us running, but we'll be running for all of us."

Their fundraising goal also holds a symbolic meaning, with the women hoping to raise $44,000 in honor of our 44th president, Barack Obama.

"I read somewhere, 'No one person can change the world, but we can each do our part,'" Désir shares on the fundraiser's GoFundMe page. "I’m from Harlem. I live to run. What can I do? Well, it’s no secret that this incoming Administration and Congress have a target on women’s right to choose and women’s health. There will never come a time that I look back and wonder, 'what could I have done to protect that right?'"

At the time of this report, Désir and her team have raised over $19,000 and counting. They also are encouraging others to not only support their cause by donating and spreading the word, but also are encouraging others to actually join their running route as well, turning the effort into a growing relay.

Talk about inspiring!

For more information on how to get involved, as well as for updates regarding their campaign, visit here.