Were Chrissy Teigen's Golden Globes Heels Too Much?

She’s did her interviews sitting down.

Published 1 hour ago

Chrissy Teigen is attending the Golden Globes with husband John Legend, who stars in the multi-nominated film La La Land. And she clearly does not give a f***. Chrissy sat down on the red carpet stairs, to take a much needed break and did her interviews from there, while wearing an embellished Marchesa dress. 

She’s just doing Chrissy!

Love them so much! Chilling on the step! Ha! #johnlegend #chrissyteigen #goldenglobes #redcarpet

A photo posted by MixPhiladelphia (@mixphiladelphia) on

Clearly the Globes are tiring.

As always, Chrissy never fails to make a sensation at an awards show. Remember last year’s legendary awkward cry face? Never forget! 

😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Written by Jocelyn Silver

(Photo: Venturelli/WireImage)

