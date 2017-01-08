#YESTOBLACK

See Issa Rae's Braids and Beads on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

She’s like a glamorous angel.

Published 1 hour ago

Issa Rae hit the Golden Globes red carpet shining in a sparkling white Christian Siriano gown. The designer custom made the dress for Rae, and you can tell—it’s a perfect fit. 

Rae’s look screams Old Hollywood glamour. It might be the best thing she’s ever worn.

Miss Rae is certainly a fashion maven in the making. 

Written by Jocelyn Silver

(Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

