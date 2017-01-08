Kerry Washington Wears a Custom Couture Gown to Show Off Her Snapback

Kerry Washington is stunning at the Golden Globes right now. Like so stunning it hurts to look at her.

Kerry, who is nominated for her performance in Confirmation, the HBO film about Anita Hill, wore couture Dolce and Gabbana. She told Ryan Seacrest that this is the first time the dress has been worn on a red carpet, and it seems unlikely that it’ll be worn again. I mean, how could anyone compete with this?

Let's try to remember that Washington's second baby is barely 3 months old. That's incredible. Now let's talk about the dress. This is the best of Dolce: golden, sparkling, glamorous. It looks like it took a crew of Italian seamstresses years to make. Just stunning. It may be a little much for Olivia Pope, but it’s just right for Kerry.

Written by Jocelyn Silver