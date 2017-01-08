#YESTOBLACK

Pharrell's Red Carpet Beanie Is The Blackest Thing of 2017

The carpet is cool again.

Excuse me while Pharrell takes home the award for coolest dressed of the night when he showed up to the Golden Globes wearing a Chanel beanie. 

Props to Pharrell for repping Chanel, for whom he models regularly in the blackest way possible. He pulled a jacket from an archive collection (2012 Bombay collection to be exact) and was like, actually, idgaf, I'm wearing this hat because I want to and it's cool. It's 78 degrees in LA currently but it's also January so we are feeling the Winter vibes. 

 

Written by Danielle Prescod

(Photo: Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

