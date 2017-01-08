Tracee Ellis Ross Blesses the Globes Carpet With Sparkly Black Girl Magic

Today marks the start of awards season in 2017 and the seminal style star Tracee Ellis Ross did not disappoint with her red carpet apperance tonight.

Nominated for her role on Black-ish, Ross killed her red carpet appearance in a sparkling gown with a corseted bodice and sheer skirt from designer Zuhair Murad.

She also glamorously donned diamond rings on every single finger so we definitely know that more is more.

We are here for all the Black girl magic she is sprinking on the red carpet and even if she's not a winner tonight, she is defintiely a contender for best dressed.