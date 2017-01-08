#YESTOBLACK

Nobody Enjoyed the NYC Snowstorm More Than Zendaya

Nobody Enjoyed the NYC Snowstorm More Than Zendaya

No hat, no coat, no problem.

Published 4 hours ago

New York City experienced a magical snowfall yesterday, blanketing the city in white fluff.

While most folks enjoyed the view from the comfort of their heated apartments, Zendaya took to the streets for an impromptu photoshoot. The young star even braved the cold without a hat, puffy parka, boots, gloves or any other bulky apparel that are January staples for us mere mortals. Keep scrolling to see her gorgeous snaps and videos...

We're getting cold just looking at you, Z:

A video posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Snowflakes caught in my mane

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Turn the weather into a photoshoot...just a few more...

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

And then I started dancing or...something

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

A cali kid with no winter clothes...hence the denim coat and vans

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Apart from freezing my ass off...today was a great freaking day...

A video posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

You can take the girl out of Cali...

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photo: Zendaya via Instagram)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN LIFESTYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in lifestyle