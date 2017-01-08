Nobody Enjoyed the NYC Snowstorm More Than Zendaya

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
New York City experienced a magical snowfall yesterday, blanketing the city in white fluff.
While most folks enjoyed the view from the comfort of their heated apartments, Zendaya took to the streets for an impromptu photoshoot. The young star even braved the cold without a hat, puffy parka, boots, gloves or any other bulky apparel that are January staples for us mere mortals. Keep scrolling to see her gorgeous snaps and videos...
We're getting cold just looking at you, Z:
You can take the girl out of Cali...
(Photo: Zendaya via Instagram)
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
COMMENTS