#YESTOBLACK

See Why Amandla Stenberg Shaved Her Head

See Why Amandla Stenberg Shaved Her Head

The star went for a very major big chop!

Published 21 minutes ago

Amandla Stenberg just shaved her head for an exciting new role and gave a sneak peek on her Instagram. The actress underwent the big chop for the romance war drama Where Hands Touch, due out later this year. She’ll be starring alongside Abbie Cornish and George MacKay in the Amma Asante-directed film detailing the experience of biracial children growing up in Nazi Germany.

“Feels really good. I feel so aerodynamic now. I've achieved ultimate speed,” she joked before sending her followers a New Year message with some many feels it’s hard not to get pumped for 2017.  

Check out Amandla owning her new look and read the full message below.

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN LIFESTYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in lifestyle