See Why Amandla Stenberg Shaved Her Head

Amandla Stenberg just shaved her head for an exciting new role and gave a sneak peek on her Instagram. The actress underwent the big chop for the romance war drama Where Hands Touch, due out later this year. She’ll be starring alongside Abbie Cornish and George MacKay in the Amma Asante-directed film detailing the experience of biracial children growing up in Nazi Germany.

“Feels really good. I feel so aerodynamic now. I've achieved ultimate speed,” she joked before sending her followers a New Year message with some many feels it’s hard not to get pumped for 2017.

Check out Amandla owning her new look and read the full message below.