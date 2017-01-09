See Blac Chyna Show Off Her Snapback Game in Sheer Sequin Dress

On Saturday night, Blac Chyna made her first public appearance after giving birth to daughter Dream less than two months ago. And we sort of can’t believe she’s given birth at all.

Chyna stepped out for a nightclub appearance at 1 Oak in Las Vegas. She looked fab in a skintight sequined dress from Dare to Be Vintage and ice blonde hair. Her post-baby snapback is next level. Chyna’s been documenting her steady weight loss on social media since Dream was born, and it’s kind of unbelievable to see how smoothly it’s all going.

And while Rob Kardashian and baby Dream obviously couldn’t be there, Chyna made sure to keep them with her.

Family time!

Written by BET Staff