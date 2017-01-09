See How Kim K Has Downgraded Her Jewelry Post-Robbery

After being robbed at gunpoint in October, Kim Kardashian has obviously made some big lifestyle changes. She only recently returned to social media and her public appearances are still fairly rare. And even though today showed some progress in her case — 17 men were arrested in association with the crime — she’s still trying be more low-key.

The jewelry stolen from Kim included pieces that were worth upwards of $4 million. But recently, she’s been spotted in a necklace worth way, way less. About $3,999,500 less.

Kim’s new necklace is a custom piece from XIV Karats, which makes custom pieces that retail for around $500. It’s obviously not cheap, but it’s certainly a big change from her super pricey baubles. Remember, her idol is Elizabeth Taylor, queen of diamonds. And it shouts out her hometown!

Lately, Kim’s also been spotted in a small gold lip ring and a gothic-style choker that once belonged to Nicole Brown Simpson. Chic, but not crazily ostentatious. Not that she should be blamed for a violent assault! But she also can't be blamed for trying to protect herself.