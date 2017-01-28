Tyga Bought His 4-Year-Old Son a Grill

While he is not shy about being a fan of custom mouth jewelry , frequently showing off his impressive and extensive collection of pricey grills, the rapper recently decided to share some of the wealth with his 4-year-old son by way of lacing him with a shiny new grill of his own.

Tyga is no stranger to showing off the fact that he is prone to put his money where his mouth is - literally.

Taking to Instagram, Tyga shared a candid portrait of his son, King Cairo, smiling and showing off his new mouth piece. Needless to say, the comments section immediately lit up with people criticizing the rapper for what some are calling making a poor parenting choice.

One user commented their distaste for Tyga's latest decision to spoil his son, writing, "If you don't know, you just don't know. #SomeParentsShouldNotBeParents."

Another fan chimed in that the little boy is simply too young to be rocking a grill like his father, while another egged on Tyga to take it a step further, suggesting that he should get one to match.

While we honestly wouldn't be surprised if the rapper did take that very piece of advice in the near future, it's safe to say, for now, he doesn't seem too bothered by the criticisms of his latest purchase and is happy to pass on his affinity for lavish grills to his son. Like father, like son?

Take a look at the grill Tyga recently gave to his 4-year-old, King Cairo, as well as see some reactions, in the posts below.