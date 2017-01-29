#YESTOBLACK

Kerry Washington Shows Off a Gorgeous New 'Do

The Scandal star looks amazing.

Kerry Washington is back at work on a new season of Scandal, and she got herself a new back-from-hiatus look to go with it. The actress attended the Producers' Guild of America Awards on Saturday night looking every bit the boss lady in a sleek bob and shoulder-padded dress.

Check out Kerry's sleek and sexy style, below:

Producers Guild Of America Awards, Red Carpet Look: Top or Flop ?!!! #KerryWashington in @rodarte

A photo posted by Amanda_djo (@fashion___p) on

Fiyah!

Written by Evelyn Diaz

