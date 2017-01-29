Kerry Washington Shows Off a Gorgeous New 'Do

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
Kerry Washington is back at work on a new season of Scandal, and she got herself a new back-from-hiatus look to go with it. The actress attended the Producers' Guild of America Awards on Saturday night looking every bit the boss lady in a sleek bob and shoulder-padded dress.
Check out Kerry's sleek and sexy style, below:
Fiyah!
TRENDING IN LIFESTYLESEE ALL TRENDING
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
COMMENTS