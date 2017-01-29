See How Rihanna Helped Taraji P. Henson Get Dressed for the SAG Awards

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
Taraji P. Henson had quite the busy and eventful weekend, attending both the PGA Awards and the SAG Awards back-to-back days.
While the actress is no stranger to rocking the highest heeled shoe without any hesitation, she did take a moment prior to the awards tonight (Jan. 29) to express her gratitude that her friend Rihanna makes one heck of a comfortable (and fabulous) shoe.
Before arriving on tonight's red carpet, the Empire and Hidden Figures star paused to take a moment of appreciation for RiRi's pink PUMA slides, sharing a photo of her wearing the comfy shoes and expressing that she wishes she could keep them on all night.
"Ooooooohhhhh HOW I WISH I could wear these all night!!!" the actress captions her post, adding the appropriate hashtags of #TheCalmBeforeThePain and #SAGAwards2017.
She then thanked Rihanna in all-capital letters, perfectly capturing how thankful she is to give her feet a much-deserved rest in style.
Take a look at Taraji P. Henson rejoicing over her pair of Rihanna's PUMA slides in the pre-awards show flick below.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT)
