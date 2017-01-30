Viola Davis Uses a Special Spray to Numb Her Feet for Heels

While on the red carpet for the SAG Awards, Viola Davis (wearing a beautiful pale pink Vivienne Westwood gown) and husband Julius Tennon were pulled aside for an interview with E! News. Correspondent Giuliana Rancic asked how the red carpet was going.

"So far it's tame, my feet are OK," said Davis. "I sprayed a little thing on my toe to numb my pain. I got it online." The spray is called Still Standing and the actress said it was how she was “still standing.” We always wondered how actresses could stand in heels for so long.

According to its website, Still Standing works by using a “natural, paraben-free proprietary patent-pending formula that prevents any swelling, redness or pain BEFORE it starts.” The primary ingredients are arnica, aloe and ilex. We might need to try this.

Davis, whose win for Fences made her the first Black actress to ever win five SAG Awards, was totally prepared: she also brought a pair of slippers. "If I had some prosecco in there it'd be perfect," she said. She’s a longtime fan of prosecco and hot tub parties. Please call us next time?