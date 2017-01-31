Vacation Vibes: Catch Kim in a $5k Dress and Khloe in a $45 Swimsuit

The Kardashians are currently filming their vacation special in Costa Rica. The vacation episodes are always excellent — never forget when Kim lost her diamond earring in Fiji!

The famous family is using their time in the tropics to experiment with new looks. Case in point: Kim in a sheer red minimesh Paco Rabanne dress that retails for $4,500. It’s a new look for Kim, who’s tended to go for neutrals since marrying Kanye — unless she’s in some kind of crazy Balmain situation. It’s part of a string of mini dresses and sets from the label that harken back to its heyday in the ‘60s, and it’s outlandish and pretty fantastic.