Eve Opens Up About the Most Important Man in Her Life

BET.com caught up with Eve about her work with PETA, her love of dogs and her on-camera breakdown bringing awareness to the cause.

Recently, Eve was on the road with Gwen Stefani for their This Is What the Truth Feels Like Tour when she wasn’t living it up in the UK with her billionaire husband, Maximillion Cooper , but that doesn’t mean the rapper is too busy for a little philanthropic work. PETA tapped the star for their latest campaign against dog abuse, which debuted earlier this month. The ad that reads “Every Hound Needs a Hero” shows the bright-eyed rapper hugging her canine friend, but it’s her emotional reaction to a video about neglected and forgotten dogs that really pulls at the heart strings.

There are many causes to champion for, from illnesses to civil and political rights. What made you choose to support this cause?

I support a few things, but the reason this cause speaks to me is because I have always been around dogs, and growing up we always treated them as if they were family, as they deserve to be treated. I also have a dog in my life now named Hendrix, so it just felt right to defend all dogs on his behalf.

Hendrix is my fur baby. I travel a lot and I'm lucky having him travel with me. He is super friendly and loves meeting new people, he has the best personality.

Did you ever see this sort of abuse or neglect when you were growing up in Pennsylvania?

Of course dog abuse is not something anyone is a stranger to. But there are cases that go unreported, too, like the dogs you see in my video with PETA. These people aren't necessarily committing crimes, but that doesn't make it right. Neglect or abuse of any kind isn't right.

What do you want people to take away from your campaign?

Mistreating a dog — anyone — just isn't right. I want people to speak out so that it stops. If you can't take care of a dog, don't get one. They don't belong at the end of chains, or outdoors for their entire lives. They're family members.