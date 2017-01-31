Gabrielle Union Says Years of Hair Abuse Led to Launching Her Own Haircare Line

Gabrielle Union is entering the beauty world with a line for textured hair. It’s appropriately called Flawless by Gabrielle Union, and the products will be available March 1. She’s the owner of the company and is also in charge of creative direction, product formulation, brand development and marketing. She is quite literally a flawless boss.

"I want to make sure that it's right for me, for my family, for my friends, and for every person with textured hair," the Being Mary Jane star told WWD. The Flawless product line includes moisturizing shampoo, moisturizing conditioner, smoothing shampoo, smoothing Conditioner, Hair Masque, Blow Dry Cream, Hair Protection Spray, Shine Spray, Oil treatment and edge control gel. And it’s pretty affordable — the products range from $10-$29.

Union has gone through her own journey to self-acceptance when it comes to her hair. On sets she was told that her hair had to be “appropriate” — meaning nothing natural. She spent years wanting straighter hair — and even went to drastic steps to get it.

"I went through a phase where I would leave my relaxer on so long, thinking the longer I leave this relaxer on, the straighter it's going to be," she said. "Cut to lesions, like open wounds in my scalp, trying to chase something that was unrealistic, and eventually probably in my mid- to late-20s I decided to give up my relaxer, and I went natural. By natural I mean underneath the weaves, extensions, clips and the hair color was my natural hair — thriving."

And in the years since, Union has gotten to a better place. "I've had a long journey of self-acceptance and boosting my self-esteem," she continued. "A lot of that comes from education and from life, but now that I'm on the other side of 40, I want pride to come from every part of my life."